U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of U-Haul from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.09. U-Haul has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $73.03.

In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $192,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,243.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Ossiam raised its stake in U-Haul by 429.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in U-Haul in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in U-Haul by 55.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

