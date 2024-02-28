U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,457,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,718 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of U.S. Bancorp worth $81,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,085 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,777 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,470,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,765,000 after purchasing an additional 674,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB remained flat at $41.37 on Wednesday. 631,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,069,402. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,021 shares of company stock worth $3,760,229 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.