U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of SLCA opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 262.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

