Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Raised by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5 %

UNP traded up $3.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.84. 546,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,399. The stock has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

