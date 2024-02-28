United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UBSI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,648. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 359,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 87,832 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 378,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 109,309 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

