United Therapeutics Co. Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $24.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $24.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $23.22. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $22.56 per share.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

UTHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.80.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $226.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $261.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in United Therapeutics by 138.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,545. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

