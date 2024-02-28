United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $5.71 Per Share

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $5.71 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $22.56 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $23.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.51 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UTHR. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.80.

UTHR stock opened at $226.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.01. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $9,344,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,519,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after acquiring an additional 344,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,031,000 after buying an additional 245,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,158,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

