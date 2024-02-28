UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Decreased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $25.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.53. 4,099,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $520.36 and a 200 day moving average of $519.17. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a market capitalization of $450.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

