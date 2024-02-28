Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,699 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $27,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 26.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on OLED. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.86.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $125.98 and a 1 year high of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

