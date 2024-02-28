Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $173.02 and last traded at $172.50, with a volume of 269031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.79.

The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 48.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,339,000 after buying an additional 638,166 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,020,000 after acquiring an additional 569,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,820,000 after purchasing an additional 500,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,152,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 5.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.72. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

