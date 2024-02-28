Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded down $5.76 on Wednesday, hitting $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,464. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.00. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 77.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,343,000 after buying an additional 81,925 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,784,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

