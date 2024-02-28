Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.18, but opened at $41.89. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $42.74, with a volume of 1,054,776 shares traded.

The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on URBN. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 12.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.