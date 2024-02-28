US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Holdings Decreased by One01 Capital LP

One01 Capital LP trimmed its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,100 shares during the quarter. US Foods comprises 3.2% of One01 Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. One01 Capital LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 110.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,879,000 after buying an additional 9,471,020 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 189.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,651,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,672,000 after buying an additional 3,045,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 75.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,642,000 after buying an additional 2,481,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 15.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,554,000 after buying an additional 2,435,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $68,956,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.32. 206,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $51.76.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

