USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Director Howard Feinglass Purchases 10,000 Shares

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) Director Howard Feinglass bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,518,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,017,680.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

USCB Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of USCB Financial stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.31 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 15.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of USCB Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in USCB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $10,306,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in USCB Financial by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in USCB Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in USCB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,016,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

