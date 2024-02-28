UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.59.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of UWM by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UWMC opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $628.39 million, a PE ratio of 95.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. UWM has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

