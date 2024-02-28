Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 198 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,378 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

