Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

