Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 33 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.82.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $601.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $527.82 and a 200-day moving average of $460.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $605.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

