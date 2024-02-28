Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.12.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

