Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,364,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

