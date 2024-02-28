Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $583,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 851.54 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

