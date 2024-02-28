Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Welltower Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 143.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.26%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

