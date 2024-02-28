Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $566.17 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $544.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.70. The company has a market capitalization of $215.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,277 shares of company stock valued at $16,886,384. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

