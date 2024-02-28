Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on April 15th

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Valmont Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Valmont Industries has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $17.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

NYSE VMI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $212.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.77. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $335.60. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $64,415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,195,000 after buying an additional 106,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,237,000 after buying an additional 42,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Valmont Industries by 4,078.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,687 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.50.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

