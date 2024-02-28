Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on April 15th

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Valmont Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Valmont Industries has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $17.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.
Valmont Industries Stock Performance
NYSE VMI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $212.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.77. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $335.60. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $64,415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,195,000 after buying an additional 106,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,237,000 after buying an additional 42,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Valmont Industries by 4,078.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,687 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.50.
Valmont Industries Company Profile
Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valmont Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.