Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,730,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,862 shares of company stock worth $44,074,117 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.25. 520,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,352,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.05. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $161.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

