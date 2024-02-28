Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Buys 183 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LII stock traded up $3.88 on Wednesday, reaching $472.92. 19,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,400. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $442.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.00 and a 1 year high of $473.46.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.17. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

LII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

