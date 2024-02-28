Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 169.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $705,216 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 0.3 %

GRMN stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $135.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.84. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $93.52 and a 1 year high of $137.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

