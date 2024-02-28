Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 1,198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $175,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,387,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,378,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $175,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,387,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,378,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,500 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,390,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,830,605.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

St. Joe Trading Up 0.0 %

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:JOE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,854. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

