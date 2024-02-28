Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $12.01 Million Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 173,700 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. 116,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,158. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -914.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

