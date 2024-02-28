Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $14.91 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,737 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.65. 578,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $230.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.51.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

