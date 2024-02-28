Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tidewater by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,466,000 after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tidewater by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,403,000 after buying an additional 230,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tidewater by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,874,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,905,000 after buying an additional 50,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,518,000 after purchasing an additional 159,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 1,294.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 988,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TDW. Johnson Rice began coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of TDW stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,798. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.18. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

