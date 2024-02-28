Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Invests $2.50 Million in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,118 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTWO traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $146.94. 225,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,328. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

