Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Lowers Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in Linde by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $4.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.93. 236,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,626. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $324.11 and a fifty-two week high of $449.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.65. The company has a market capitalization of $217.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

