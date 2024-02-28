Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 709,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $35,544,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,104,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,764,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE remained flat at $18.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,511,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Get Our Latest Report on KVUE

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.