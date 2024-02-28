Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 2,014,396 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 942,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,014,396 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after acquiring an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after acquiring an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,061,000 after acquiring an additional 639,702 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after acquiring an additional 232,098 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. 2,361,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,212,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

