Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 2,906 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Snap-on by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after buying an additional 101,499 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after buying an additional 16,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE SNA traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.48.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,229 shares of company stock worth $22,540,454. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

