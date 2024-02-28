VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Motco bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $98,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS HYD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.84. 254,521 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

