Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,744 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $17,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,614,000 after acquiring an additional 781,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 353,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,705,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

