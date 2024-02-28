Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Increased by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.36. The company had a trading volume of 287,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,827. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $179.28. The stock has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

