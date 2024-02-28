Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $232.80

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $232.80 and last traded at $232.71, with a volume of 40595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

