Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,227,000 after buying an additional 10,939,524 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,477,000 after buying an additional 133,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,452,000 after purchasing an additional 129,070 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 121,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,802,000 after purchasing an additional 114,649 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.12 and a 12-month high of $115.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average is $105.98.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

