Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 8,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,108.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 174,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 172,377 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 475.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,656 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,021,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,182. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

