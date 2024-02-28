Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VBK stock opened at $252.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $252.69. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

