Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.05. The stock had a trading volume of 86,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,840. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

