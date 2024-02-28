Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $465.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $446.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $468.87. The stock has a market cap of $372.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

