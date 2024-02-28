Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Boosted by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.57. 1,051,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,186,750. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $468.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.33 and a 200 day moving average of $420.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

