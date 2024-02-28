Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 434,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,754 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.4% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $170,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $465.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $372.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $446.33 and its 200 day moving average is $420.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $468.87.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.