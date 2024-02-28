Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 99.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,750. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $468.87. The company has a market capitalization of $372.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $446.33 and a 200-day moving average of $420.29.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

