Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,784 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.53. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $59.05.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

