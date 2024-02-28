Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.
A number of research firms have issued reports on VTYX. HC Wainwright downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,971 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,741,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,254 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 962.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 987,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the period.
VTYX stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $357.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -1.06.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
