Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTYX. HC Wainwright downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $124,783.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $124,783.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,690.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,971 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,741,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,254 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 962.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 987,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the period.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 3.2 %

VTYX stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $357.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -1.06.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

